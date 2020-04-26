Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Trading Down 0.7%

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) was down 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.01 and last traded at $12.05, approximately 188,800 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 243,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0446 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 206.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,684,000 after acquiring an additional 971,068 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,977,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 258,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 85,165 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $612,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 156,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 38,985 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM)

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

