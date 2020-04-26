Eco Science Solutions (OTCMKTS:ESSI) Trading Up 50%

Eco Science Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:ESSI) was up 50% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.04 and last traded at $0.03, approximately 98,922 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 721% from the average daily volume of 12,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.

About Eco Science Solutions (OTCMKTS:ESSI)

Eco Science Solutions, Inc, a bio and software technology-focused company, provides solutions for the health, wellness, and alternative medicine industry. Its services include business location, localized communications between consumers and business operators, social networking, inventory management/selection, and payment facilitation and delivery.

