Edgewater Bancorp (OTCMKTS:EGDW) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Edgewater Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:EGDW) shares rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.50 and last traded at $19.50, approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.63 and a 200-day moving average of $24.53.

About Edgewater Bancorp (OTCMKTS:EGDW)

Edgewater Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Edgewater Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Berrien, Van Buren, and Cass counties, Michigan. The company accepts various deposits, including checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, and individual retirement accounts.

