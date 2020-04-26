eHealth Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:EHTH)

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 23,914 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,391% compared to the average volume of 1,604 call options.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EHTH shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on eHealth from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded eHealth from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on eHealth from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on eHealth from $132.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on eHealth in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. eHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.09.

eHealth stock opened at $109.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. eHealth has a 52 week low of $52.71 and a 52 week high of $152.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.56 and a 200-day moving average of $100.05.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.17. eHealth had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $106.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. eHealth’s revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that eHealth will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in eHealth by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,796,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in eHealth by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP increased its holdings in eHealth by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 8,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in eHealth by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in eHealth by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

