Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Shares Gap Up to $9.64

Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.32, but opened at $9.64. Eldorado Gold shares last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 2,812,458 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EGO. ValuEngine raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Eldorado Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $6.25 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.65.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $191.90 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 0.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Corp will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $11,775,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

