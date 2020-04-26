Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by Cypress Capital Management LLC

Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,385 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts comprises about 1.4% of Cypress Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $6,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 22,928 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 4,715 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 7,963 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EA stock opened at $116.31 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $118.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 52.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $581,932.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,550 shares in the company, valued at $7,671,430.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $49,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,677 shares in the company, valued at $853,643.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,363 shares of company stock worth $5,935,121 over the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.32.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

