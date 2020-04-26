Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Trading 16.9% Higher

Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) shares traded up 16.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.49 and last traded at $1.38, 698,824 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 93% from the average session volume of 361,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens downgraded shares of Elevate Credit from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.60. The company has a market cap of $50.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.64.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $186.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.85 million. As a group, analysts predict that Elevate Credit Inc will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 15,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total transaction of $39,819.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Scgf Iii Management Llc sold 56,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $55,559.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,060,466 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,278 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELVT. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Elevate Credit by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,769 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Elevate Credit by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 158,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 82,689 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Elevate Credit by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 203,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 16,295 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Elevate Credit during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. 40.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

