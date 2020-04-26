Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total value of $29,322,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,589,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,653,334,750.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,863,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 863,657 shares of company stock valued at $123,406,971 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $162.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.16. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.57.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 197.26% and a net margin of 23.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.25.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

