Elron Electronic Industries (OTCMKTS:ELRNF) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Elron Electronic Industries Ltd (OTCMKTS:ELRNF)’s stock price traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.53, 2,950 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 183% from the average session volume of 1,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1.60.

Elron Electronic Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ELRNF)

Elron Electronic Industries Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides technology products in the medical devices and cyber fields. The company offers BrainsGate, a minimally invasive treatment for ischemic stroke; Pocared, an automated microbiology lab system for infectious diseases diagnosis; CartiHeal implants for cartilage and bone repair in weight bearing joints; Notal Vision, a remote monitoring of patients at risk of vision loss from age-related macular degeneration; cyber intelligence platform that detects and defuses threats before they become cyberattacks; Alcide, a security and management tools for hybrid data centers; and SecuredTouch a behavioral biometrics for mobile transactions.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Elron Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elron Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.