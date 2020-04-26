Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.70

Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.70 and last traded at $5.77, with a volume of 210728 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.69.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Embraer from $21.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. HSBC upgraded Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut Embraer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Embraer from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average of $15.34.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The aerospace company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.34). Embraer had a negative return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Embraer SA will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Embraer by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Embraer by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Embraer by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 345,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Embraer by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Embraer by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 43,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 44.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Embraer (NYSE:ERJ)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

