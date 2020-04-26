Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) will post $0.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Emerson Electric reported earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 34%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $3.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.27.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,290.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.9% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.3% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 11,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 11,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $1,862,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EMR opened at $53.82 on Thursday. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.28.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

