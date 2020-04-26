ENDESA S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Stock Price Down 18.2%

ENDESA S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) fell 18.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.77 and last traded at $10.77, 145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 49% from the average session volume of 283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.17.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average of $13.36.

ENDESA S A/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ELEZY)

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2017, it distributed electricity to approximately 22 million populations covering a total area of 195,279 square kilometer.

