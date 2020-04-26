Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,081,038 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,014 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.73% of Endurance International Group worth $5,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EIGI. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Endurance International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 703,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 177,359 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 265,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Endurance International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Endurance International Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,474,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,328,000 after acquiring an additional 203,100 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EIGI. BidaskClub raised shares of Endurance International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

NASDAQ:EIGI opened at $2.63 on Friday. Endurance International Group Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $277.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.63 million. Endurance International Group had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Endurance International Group news, CFO Marc Montagner sold 28,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $151,814.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Okumus Fund Management Ltd. sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $7,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,600,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,754,856.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,130,569 shares of company stock valued at $7,934,262 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

