Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,735,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 730,777 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of AT&T worth $138,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at $35,000. grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra decreased their price objective on AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

NYSE T opened at $29.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.46.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.