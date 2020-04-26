Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,005,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,340 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $61,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $67.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.53. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.05 and a 12 month high of $81.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.3383 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

