Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $56.22 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,008,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 143,933 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $56,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,880,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 43.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 165,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 50,038 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 115,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.58.

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BMY opened at $62.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.74.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

