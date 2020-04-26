Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $64.25 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,731 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.73% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $64,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $116.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.97. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $90.68 and a twelve month high of $173.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.9947 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This is a boost from iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

