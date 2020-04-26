Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $83.43 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,197,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,616 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Exxon Mobil worth $83,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 55.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.09 per share, with a total value of $201,016.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Argus cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.26.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $43.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $83.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

