Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 110.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 843,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442,289 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.77% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF worth $44,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYD opened at $54.41 on Friday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a 52 week low of $41.36 and a 52 week high of $66.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.01.

