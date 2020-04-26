Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 294.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 382,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,346 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $50,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GD. Citigroup raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Argus upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

General Dynamics stock opened at $129.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.98. The company has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.18.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

