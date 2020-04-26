Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Shares Gap Up to $2.65

Shares of Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.70, but opened at $2.65. Enzo Biochem shares last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 515,241 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Enzo Biochem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $126.03 million, a P/E ratio of 62.52 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENZ. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 6,298.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 22,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

About Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ)

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostic bioscience company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

