European Metals (LON:EMH) Trading Down 11.3%

Shares of European Metals Holdings Ltd (LON:EMH) dropped 11.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.43 ($0.16), approximately 768,789 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 200% from the average daily volume of 256,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14 ($0.18).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97.

About European Metals (LON:EMH)

European Metals Holdings Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for lithium and tin deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Cinovec lithium/tin project in the Czech Republic. The company was formerly known as Equamineral Holdings Limited and changed its name to European Metals Holdings Limited in February 2014.

