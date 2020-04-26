Evanson Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Evanson Asset Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,906,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,909,000 after buying an additional 3,565,654 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,288,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,185,000 after buying an additional 529,696 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,645,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,299,000 after buying an additional 353,088 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,148,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,344,000 after purchasing an additional 117,740 shares during the period. Finally, National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,353,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,060,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $283.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $267.34 and a 200 day moving average of $305.26. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $340.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $1.5314 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

