Evanson Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $112.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.28. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.