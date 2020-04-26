Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $438,000 Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 71.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,905 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $610,762,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Intuit by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,166 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $890,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,976 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in Intuit by 253.5% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,406,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,914,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,287,190,000 after acquiring an additional 860,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of INTU stock opened at $263.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $244.89 and a 200-day moving average of $264.46. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.68 and a 52-week high of $306.89.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.99%.

Several analysts have commented on INTU shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $285.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra downgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $312.00 to $272.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.61.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.