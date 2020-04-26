Express (NYSE:EXPR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Express from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Express from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Express from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.31.

Shares of Express stock opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Express has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $6.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.63.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Express had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $606.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Express will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Express by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

