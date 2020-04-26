Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) will post ($0.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Exterran’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Exterran posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exterran will report full year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Exterran.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.28). Exterran had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $272.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.20 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Exterran from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Exterran to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of Exterran stock opened at $4.83 on Friday. Exterran has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $16.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average is $7.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $159.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.89.

In other news, Director William M. Goodyear acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,539.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc acquired 547,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $3,909,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,650,436 shares of company stock worth $10,600,709. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Exterran during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Exterran by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exterran during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exterran during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Exterran by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,105 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

