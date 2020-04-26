Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Billeaud Capital Management LLC

Billeaud Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.0% of Billeaud Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Billeaud Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XOM stock opened at $43.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, CSFB restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.26.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

