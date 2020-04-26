Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Boosted by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 115.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,148 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 1.0% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock opened at $190.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $527.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $224.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.21.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $552,126.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,675 shares of company stock worth $17,288,455 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on Facebook from $270.00 to $215.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Facebook from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.39.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

