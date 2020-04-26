FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,297 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.42% of FactSet Research Systems worth $41,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $507,419.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.30, for a total transaction of $630,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,918,975.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,508 shares of company stock valued at $11,559,184 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FDS opened at $274.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $259.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.21. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.22 and a fifty-two week high of $310.25.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 58.78%. The company had revenue of $369.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on FDS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.18.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.