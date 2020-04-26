Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FICO. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Fair Isaac from $377.00 to $311.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Fair Isaac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Fair Isaac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $421.00 to $319.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.00.

FICO stock opened at $300.04 on Friday. Fair Isaac has a 1-year low of $177.65 and a 1-year high of $436.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $294.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87 and a beta of 1.18.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 76.72% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director David A. Rey sold 12,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.95, for a total transaction of $5,071,184.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,104,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.06, for a total value of $10,158,021.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,697,287.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,490 shares of company stock valued at $34,189,392 in the last three months. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 12.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 15.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 292.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.5% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

