Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fastly Inc. provides infrastructure software. The Company offers cloud computing, image optimization, security, edge computer technology and streaming solutions. Fastly Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

FSLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Fastly from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Fastly from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Fastly from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.64.

FSLY opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. Fastly has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $35.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average is $20.96.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.14 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastly will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 569,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,233,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 500,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.24 per share, with a total value of $7,120,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,164,986 shares of company stock worth $19,009,408 and sold 553,001 shares worth $12,027,411.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the third quarter worth about $814,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 89.0% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 565,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,571,000 after buying an additional 266,271 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 3,714.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. 34.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

