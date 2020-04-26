Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) Given $87.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $87.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Federal Agricultural Mortgage an industry rank of 32 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $303,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 838,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,486,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Zachary Carpenter bought 348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.17 per share, for a total transaction of $25,115.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,902 shares of company stock worth $668,596. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 61.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $58.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.75 and its 200-day moving average is $74.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $88.46. The company has a market cap of $607.47 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The credit services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.21. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $57.32 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

