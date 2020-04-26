Financial Survey: Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) versus Montage Resources (NASDAQ:MR)

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) and Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Extraction Oil & Gas and Montage Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extraction Oil & Gas $906.64 million 0.06 -$1.39 billion ($0.46) -0.88 Montage Resources $634.44 million 0.34 $31.76 million $2.29 2.66

Montage Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Extraction Oil & Gas. Extraction Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Montage Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.2% of Montage Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Extraction Oil & Gas shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Montage Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Extraction Oil & Gas and Montage Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extraction Oil & Gas -146.03% -4.84% -1.81% Montage Resources 5.01% 8.28% 4.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Extraction Oil & Gas and Montage Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Extraction Oil & Gas 5 5 2 0 1.75 Montage Resources 0 1 6 0 2.86

Extraction Oil & Gas presently has a consensus price target of $3.67, indicating a potential upside of 807.37%. Montage Resources has a consensus price target of $6.99, indicating a potential upside of 14.71%. Given Extraction Oil & Gas’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Extraction Oil & Gas is more favorable than Montage Resources.

Risk and Volatility

Extraction Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.51, meaning that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Montage Resources has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Montage Resources beats Extraction Oil & Gas on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 179,300 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of the DJ Basin; held approximately 138,100 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 347.9MMBoe; and had 1,538 gross producing wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Montage Resources

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Eclipse Resources Corporation and changed its name to Montage Resources Corporation in February 2019. Montage Resources Corporation was founded in 2011 and is based in Irving, Texas.

