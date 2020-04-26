First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Business Financial Services is the parent of the First Business family of companies, managing shareholder relations and providing access to capital for our operating entities. It provides its subsidiaries with cost-effective corporate services including human resources, finance, information technology, and marketing. Its companies include First Business Bank, First Business Bank – Milwaukee, First Business Trust & Investments, First Business Leasing, LLC, and First Business Capital Corp. “

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

Shares of FBIZ opened at $14.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.95. First Business Financial Services has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $27.35. The company has a market capitalization of $125.67 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.03 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 10.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBIZ. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in First Business Financial Services by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 721,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,005,000 after acquiring an additional 23,322 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in First Business Financial Services by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,193,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in First Business Financial Services by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 204,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 18,793 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in First Business Financial Services by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 16,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. 65.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Business Financial Services (FBIZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.