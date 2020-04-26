First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, First Internet Bank of Indiana. The Bank operates through the internet primarily in the United States. Its services includes checking accounts, regular and money market savings accounts, consumer loans, conforming mortgages, jumbo mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial loans. First Internet Bancorp is based in Indianapolis, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group raised First Internet Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine cut First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised First Internet Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of INBK opened at $14.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.19. First Internet Bancorp has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $129.16 million, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.02.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $21.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 million. Analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David B. Becker acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.51 per share, for a total transaction of $101,570.00. Also, Director John K. Keach, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $26,400.00. Insiders purchased a total of 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $354,566 in the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 7.7% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,861,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

