First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The First of Long Island Corporation is a one-bank holding company. “

Get First of Long Island alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FLIC. TheStreet cut First of Long Island from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub cut First of Long Island from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut First of Long Island from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIC opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. First of Long Island has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.06). First of Long Island had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $27.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.56 million. As a group, research analysts expect that First of Long Island will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is 41.14%.

In related news, Director Paul T. Canarick acquired 2,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $45,231.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 401,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,124,583. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael N. Vittorio sold 6,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $152,883.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,596 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,758.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,966 shares of company stock worth $78,602 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 347,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 52,991 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 328,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of First of Long Island in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First of Long Island (FLIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.