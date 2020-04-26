FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FSV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised shares of FirstService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Shares of FSV opened at $81.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.65 and its 200-day moving average is $93.28. FirstService has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $114.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.42. FirstService had a negative net margin of 9.73% and a positive return on equity of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $633.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. FirstService’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FirstService will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 460.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

