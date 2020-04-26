Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stake Lowered by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,028 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,491 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.15% of Five9 worth $5,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,399,129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,335,000 after purchasing an additional 235,882 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,284,728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,252,000 after purchasing an additional 404,527 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,266,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,031,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,175,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,185,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,714,000 after purchasing an additional 181,697 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FIVN opened at $97.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 565.06 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 5.78. Five9 Inc has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $98.71.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $92.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.71 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Five9 Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating and issued a $71.15 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.57.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $711,025.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,602,183.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $1,111,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 162,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,013,931.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 181,384 shares of company stock worth $13,276,442. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

