Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fiverr International Ltd. provides an online marketplace for selling goods and services. The Company provides logo, poster and brochure designing, as well as photoshop editing, content marketing, web analytics and translation services. Fiverr International Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FVRR. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised Fiverr International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Fiverr International from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Fiverr International from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.11.

NYSE FVRR opened at $37.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of -31.95. Fiverr International has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $44.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $29.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.70 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 31.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fiverr International will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Fiverr International by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the first quarter worth about $2,321,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Fiverr International by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 262,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after buying an additional 109,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fiverr International by 641.0% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 444,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,447,000 after buying an additional 384,574 shares in the last quarter. 39.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiverr International (FVRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.