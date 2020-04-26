Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.10% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Fiverr International Ltd. provides an online marketplace for selling goods and services. The Company provides logo, poster and brochure designing, as well as photoshop editing, content marketing, web analytics and translation services. Fiverr International Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

FVRR has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Fiverr International from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Fiverr International from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fiverr International from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Fiverr International from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.11.

NYSE FVRR opened at $37.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.16. Fiverr International has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $44.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.23. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 31.32%. The business had revenue of $29.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.70 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fiverr International will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FVRR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,321,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 262,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after buying an additional 109,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 641.0% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 444,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after buying an additional 384,574 shares during the last quarter. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

