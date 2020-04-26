Flexpoint Sensor Systems (OTCMKTS:FLXT) Trading Up 2%

Flexpoint Sensor Systems (OTCMKTS:FLXT)’s stock price was up 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.10, approximately 47,502 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 136,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10.

Flexpoint Sensor Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FLXT)

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells bend sensor technology and products using its patented Bend Sensor flexible potentiometer technology. The company's Bend Sensor technology is a flexible potentiometer bend sensor product consisting of a coated substrate, such as plastic that changes electrical conductivity as it is bent in a consistent manner.

