Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Shares Gap Up to $8.89

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.03, but opened at $8.89. Fluor Co. (NEW) shares last traded at $8.83, with a volume of 1,375,177 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FLR shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $16.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.78.

Get Fluor Co. (NEW) alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.05 and its 200 day moving average is $15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1,066.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.