Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Holdings Raised by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 57.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,324 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

F has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. DZ Bank downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.05.

NYSE:F opened at $4.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.90. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 243.62 and a beta of 1.39.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.55 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $82,400.00. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $177,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,130.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $187,000. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

