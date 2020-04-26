Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAU) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAU) shares rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.08 and last traded at $19.00, approximately 5,100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 9,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.68.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.52 and its 200-day moving average is $24.04.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Australia ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 4.49% of Franklin FTSE Australia ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

