Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA) Shares Up 1%

Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA) shares shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.91 and last traded at $20.86, 1,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 68% from the average session volume of 4,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.65.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.64.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 8.60% of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

