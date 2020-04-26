FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FS Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company of 1st Security Bank of Washington that delivers banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses and industry niches within distinct Puget Sound area communities. It originates home improvement loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, and second mortgage/home equity loan products, consumer loans, including home improvement loans. The company also offers various lending products, such as commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential construction lending. FS Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Mountlake Terrace, Washington. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of FS Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. FS Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

FS Bancorp stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. FS Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $64.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.35.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.08). FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $26.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.63 million. Sell-side analysts predict that FS Bancorp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FS Bancorp news, Director Joseph P. Zavaglia sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total value of $139,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,710 shares in the company, valued at $306,627. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marina Cofer-Wildsmith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $166,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in FS Bancorp by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in FS Bancorp by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

