Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.29% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on rare diseases. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FULC. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Fulcrum Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ:FULC opened at $11.29 on Friday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $22.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average of $12.82. The firm has a market cap of $257.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.13. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Diego Cadavid sold 2,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $37,245.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,198. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter G. Thomson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $84,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,434.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FULC. Casdin Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,239,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,622,000 after purchasing an additional 395,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,700,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,706,000 after purchasing an additional 207,867 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 138,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 63,767 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $501,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $650,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that are developing for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-HbF, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia.

