Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GCAP. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Gain Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gain Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gain Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.31.

Shares of GCAP opened at $6.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.52. Gain Capital has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $240.04 million, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of -0.14.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $2.05. Gain Capital had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $185.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.76 million. Analysts predict that Gain Capital will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gain Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gain Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gain Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Gain Capital by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Gain Capital by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 12,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Gain Capital Company Profile

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading; and spread bets and contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, options, and interest rate products, as well as OTC options on forex.

