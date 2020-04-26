Gattaca (LON:GATC) Shares Down 0.4%

Gattaca PLC (LON:GATC)’s share price traded down 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 43.62 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 44.50 ($0.59), 1,500 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 67,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.70 ($0.59).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Gattaca in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 48.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 94.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.94, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 million and a P/E ratio of -1.92.

About Gattaca (LON:GATC)

Gattaca plc, a human capital resources company, provides contract and permanent recruitment services in the private and public sectors. It operates through three segments: UK Engineering, UK Technology, and International. The company offers permanent, fixed term, temporary, contractor, and interim recruitment; contingent recruitment; preferred supplier lists and frameworks; and vacancy and campaign recruitment services.

